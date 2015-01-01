Abstract

There is a wealth of evidence to suggest that childhood maltreatment is a major risk factor contributing to non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) among adolescents. However, how and under what conditions childhood maltreatment is related to NSSI remains largely unclear. This study examined the indirect effect of depressive symptoms in the relation between childhood maltreatment and non-suicidal self-injury, as well as the moderating role of cognitive reappraisal and emotion reactivity in those associations. A sample of 1,984 Chinese adolescents (M(age) = 12.84, SD = 1.27, 47.9% girls) completed self-report questionnaires. The results of path analysis showed that childhood maltreatment was significantly related to NSSI and that depressive symptoms play an indirect effect in the relation between them. Cognitive reappraisal mitigated the effect of childhood maltreatment on depressive symptoms, and emotion reactivity strengthened the effect of depressive symptoms on non-suicidal self-injury. The results further showed that the indirect effect of depressive symptoms was more prominent for youths with lower levels of cognitive reappraisal and greater emotion reactivity. Interventions that enhance cognitive reappraisal and reduce emotion reactivity may interrupt the pathway from childhood maltreatment to NSSI via depressive symptoms.

Language: en