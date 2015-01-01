|
Citation
|
Cole C, Raguet M, Rider GN, McMorris BJ. J. Interpers. Violence 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38229477
|
Abstract
|
Intimate partner sexual violence (IPSV) is a substantial public health issue faced by youth, with disparities along lines of race, gender, and sexual orientation. Using an intersectional framework, the current study describes the prevalence of self-reported IPSV victimization across intersecting social positions among adolescents. High school students who completed the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey were asked whether they had ever experienced IPSV. Using exhaustive Chi-Square Automatic Interaction Detection (eCHAID), responses were modeled using five indicators: racial/ethnic identity, transgender/genderqueer/genderfluid identity, sex assigned at birth, sexual orientation, and school location. The prevalence of IPSV victimization within each end group identified by the eCHAID varied from 2.6% to 32.0%. The highest prevalence of IPSV among all students was observed in subgroups defined by multiple marginalized social positions; for example, 32.0% among lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, pansexual, or questioning (LGBQ+) students of color who were transgender, genderqueer, genderfluid or unsure of their gender, and assigned male at birth; 22.8% among LGBQ+ students assigned female at birth and enrolled in a Greater Minnesota (outside of the Twin Cities) school; and 22.2% among Native+ or missing race LGBQ+ students assigned female at birth and enrolled in a metropolitan school. Within the eCHAID decision tree, several subsamples of students were split into two more subsamples with a twofold or greater statistically significant difference in IPSV victimization prevalence between them.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
prevention; domestic violence; sexual assault; adolescent victims; dating violence