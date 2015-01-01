Abstract

Intimate partner sexual violence (IPSV) is a substantial public health issue faced by youth, with disparities along lines of race, gender, and sexual orientation. Using an intersectional framework, the current study describes the prevalence of self-reported IPSV victimization across intersecting social positions among adolescents. High school students who completed the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey were asked whether they had ever experienced IPSV. Using exhaustive Chi-Square Automatic Interaction Detection (eCHAID), responses were modeled using five indicators: racial/ethnic identity, transgender/genderqueer/genderfluid identity, sex assigned at birth, sexual orientation, and school location. The prevalence of IPSV victimization within each end group identified by the eCHAID varied from 2.6% to 32.0%. The highest prevalence of IPSV among all students was observed in subgroups defined by multiple marginalized social positions; for example, 32.0% among lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, pansexual, or questioning (LGBQ+) students of color who were transgender, genderqueer, genderfluid or unsure of their gender, and assigned male at birth; 22.8% among LGBQ+ students assigned female at birth and enrolled in a Greater Minnesota (outside of the Twin Cities) school; and 22.2% among Native+ or missing race LGBQ+ students assigned female at birth and enrolled in a metropolitan school. Within the eCHAID decision tree, several subsamples of students were split into two more subsamples with a twofold or greater statistically significant difference in IPSV victimization prevalence between them.



FINDINGS from this study highlight notable disparities in the prevalence of IPSV victimization among Minnesota youth and demonstrate the importance of detailing the distribution of interpersonal violence outcomes across youth with multiple marginalized identities.



FINDINGS suggest that disparities reported along one categorical axis only may miss important nuances in how risk for IPSV is distributed. Population health researchers should utilize methods that allow for the explication of complex intersections that characterize individuals' social positions in estimating the prevalence of sexual violence.

