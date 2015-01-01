Abstract

Primary decompressive craniectomy (DC) is carried out to prevent intracranial hypertension after removal of mass lesions resulting from traumatic brain injury (TBI). While primary DC can be a life-saving intervention, significant mortality risks persist during the follow-up period. This study was undertaken to investigate the long-term survival rate and ascertain the risk factors of mortality in TBI patients who underwent primary DC. We enrolled 162 head-injured patients undergoing primary DC in this retrospective study. The primary focus was on long-term mortality, which was monitored over a range of 12 to 209 months post-TBI. We compared the clinical parameters of survivors and non-survivors, and used a multivariate logistic regression model to adjust for independent risk factors of long-term mortality. For the TBI patients who survived the initial hospitalization period following surgery, the average duration of follow-up was 106.58 ± 65.45 months. The recorded long-term survival rate of all patients was 56.2% (91/162). Multivariate logistic regression analysis revealed that age (odds ratio, 95% confidence interval = 1.12, 1.07-1.18; p < 0.01) and the status of basal cisterns (absent versus normal; odds ratio, 95% confidence interval = 9.32, 2.05-42.40; p < 0.01) were the two independent risk factors linked to long-term mortality. In conclusion, this study indicated a survival rate of 56.2% for patients subjected to primary DC for TBI, with at least a one-year follow-up.



Key risk factors associated with long-term mortality were advanced age and absent basal cisterns, critical considerations for developing effective TBI management strategies.

