Thulin EJ, French A, Messman E, Masi R, Heinze JE. Pediatrics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Academy of Pediatrics)

10.1542/peds.2023-063861

38229535

Firearm-related injuries are the leading cause of death among children and adolescents. The increase in school shootings, firearm access, and carriage in schools makes firearm injury prevention within schools central to promoting youth safety. Anonymous reporting systems (ARSs) are used by more than 50% of K-12 schools in the United States to decrease the burden of firearm injuries. ARSs leverage the "see-something-say-something" model, which seeks to increase citizen awareness and empowerment to report potentially dangerous items, events, and behaviors.4 Yet, little is known regarding the use of school-based ARSs for firearm-related concerns compared with non-firearm-related concerns, particularly when the concern may pose life-threatening risk.

Say Something Anonymous Report System (SS-ARS) operates in 23 states, serving more than 5 million sixth through 12th grade students annually. An integral part of SS-ARS is the 24/7 accredited National Crisis Center. At the Center, trained counselors review tips submitted to...


