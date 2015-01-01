SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sangsue J, Sandoz V, Kabwiku E, Depallens S. Rev. Med. Suisse 2024; 20(856-7): 92-95.

Vernacular Title

Pédiatrie. Consultation en pédiatrie pour les enfants victimes de violence conjugale

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Medecine et Hygiene)

DOI

10.53738/REVMED.2024.20.856-7.92

PMID

38231109

Abstract

Exposure to domestic violence affects a significant number of minors and is recognized as psychological abuse of children, with harmful consequences for their health in the absence of protection. The identification of such situations by professionals remains a major challenge, given the culture of secrecy that often prevails in such circumstances. When the situation of children or adolescents exposed to domestic violence is known, it is essential to set up an assessment. A brief intervention led by psychologists has recently been developed within the CHUV's Pediatrics Department. Considering the family context and the type of violence, this service assesses the needs of minors and guides them, placing them at the heart of the support process.


Language: fr

Keywords

Adolescent; Child; Humans; Referral and Consultation; *Domestic Violence; Heart

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print