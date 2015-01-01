Abstract

Exposure to domestic violence affects a significant number of minors and is recognized as psychological abuse of children, with harmful consequences for their health in the absence of protection. The identification of such situations by professionals remains a major challenge, given the culture of secrecy that often prevails in such circumstances. When the situation of children or adolescents exposed to domestic violence is known, it is essential to set up an assessment. A brief intervention led by psychologists has recently been developed within the CHUV's Pediatrics Department. Considering the family context and the type of violence, this service assesses the needs of minors and guides them, placing them at the heart of the support process.

Language: fr