Abstract

Naphthalene is a widely available moth repellant in the Asian subcontinent. Toxicity can occur either accidentally or intentionally as a suicide attempt. An overdose can lead to a variety of clinical symptoms, including intravascular hemolysis, and can sometimes lead to life-threatening clinical situations. A young male was admitted to our center with an alleged history of ingesting an unknown quantity of naphthalene balls (mothballs). He developed methemoglobinemia, intra-vascular hemolysis, anuria, and acute kidney injury (AKI), followed by cardiorespiratory arrest. He was treated successfully with intravenous methylene blue and dialysis. Naphthalene toxicity can lead to methemoglobinemia and intravascular hemolysis. This can result in AKI caused by pigment nephropathy.

