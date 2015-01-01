|
Han L, Du Z, Ma A. Traffic Injury Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38230899
OBJECTIVE: Traffic signs play a crucial role in ensuring road traffic safety, particularly in high-risk driving zones like the entrance zone of highway tunnels. However, the impact of traffic signs information volume (TSIV) on the performance of experienced and novice drivers in this specific zone remains unclear. This study aims to investigate the influence of TSIV on the visual sample entropy (SampEn) of both experienced and novice drivers in the entrance zone of highway tunnels.
Language: en
traffic safety; driving experience; Traffic signs information volume; tunnel entrance; visual SampEn