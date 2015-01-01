Abstract

BACKGROUND: Physical violence against nurses is a concern in the United States; however, its prevalence is not well quantified.



OBJECTIVE: We sought to describe the prevalence of workplace violence against nurses in the United States over a 22-year period.



METHODS: A meta-analysis was performed following a literature search of English texts through Scopus, CINAHL Plus, and Ovid MEDLINE. Inclusion criteria included the following: (1) primary reports of workplace violence incidents in the United States against nurses, (2) perpetrator was a patient, family member, or visitor, and (3) publications between January 1, 2000, and June 21, 2022. Reports where prevalence rates for nurses could not be calculated were excluded. Study quality was assessed using the Strengthening the Reporting of Observational Studies in Epidemiology checklist.



RESULTS: Thirty-seven studies met the inclusion criteria; 27 030 nurses were included. The pooled prevalence of workplace violence was 0.35 (95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.29-0.42; Q = 3189.40; I(2) = 98.87). Pooled rates of workplace violence increased from 30% in 2000 to 2004 to 43% in 2020 to 2022; however, the overlapping CIs indicate that the increase may not be statistically significant. The mean prevalence of reported workplace violence among nurses who work in the emergency department, in corrections, and psychiatric mental health settings (pooled prevalence = 0.59, 95% CI: 0.46-0.71) was higher than that of nurses who worked in all other settings (pooled prevalence = 0.24, 95% CI: 0.18-0.30).



CONCLUSIONS: Workplace violence is a significant and potentially increasing problem for nurses in the United States. This critical problem requires an effective response from nurse policymakers.

