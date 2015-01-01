Abstract

One of the causes of the high death rate due to drowning is the inappropriate aid system and knowledge of handling victims and inappropriate principles of initial aid. The public is expected to have basic knowledge on how to provide appropriate and quick first aid to help drowning victims and also have basic knowledge about first aid for drowning. The aim of this research is to determine the effect of providing drowning chain survival education in efforts to mitigate the life saving of drowning victims. This research design is Pre Experiment with One Group Pretest and Posttest Design with 40 samples. Data analysis used the Wilcoxon Sign-Rank test and the Mann Whitney Sign Test. The instruments used were the Drowning Chain Survival Model material/module and a knowledge questionnaire about the initial treatment of drowning victims. The research results showed that there was an effect before and after being given education, p=0.000 (p<0.001), in the control group there was no effect before and after being given education, p=0.083 (p>0.001). Knowledge is obtained based on experience and can also be obtained through information conveyed by teachers, parents, books and digital media. It is hoped that the government can routinely hold educational activities on the Drowning Chain survival model to the lay public to increase the public's knowledge and skills in providing initial aid to drowning victims so as to reduce mortality and morbidity rates.



Keywords: Drowning Chain Survival; Life Saving; Education



===



Penyebab tingginya angka kematian akibat tenggelam salah satunya adalah sistem pertolongan dan pengetahuan penanganan korban yang tidak tepat dan prinsip pertolongan awal yang tidak sesuai. Masyarakat diharapkan mempunyai pengetahuan dasar bagaimana cara memberikan pertolongan pertama yang tepat dan cepat untuk menolong korban tenggelam dan juga memiliki pengetahuan dasar tentang pertolongan pertama pada tenggelam. Tujuan penelitian ini untuk mengetahui pengaruh pemberian edukasi drowning chain survival dalam upaya mitigasi life saving korban tenggelam. Design penelitian ini Pre Experiment dengan One Group Pretest And Posttest Design 40 orang sampel. Analisis data menggunakan analisis Wilcoxon Sign-Rank test dan Mann Whitney Sign Test. Instrumen yang digunakan adalah Materi/modul Model Drowning Chain Survival dan kuesioner pengetahuan tentang penanganan awal korban tenggelam. Hasil peneletian ada pengaruh sebelum dan sesudah diberikan edukasi p=0,000 (p<0,001) , pada kelompok kontrol tidak ada pengaruh sebelum dan sesudah diberikan edukasi p=0,083 (p>0,001). Pengetahuan diperoleh berdasarkan pengalaman dan juga bisa didapatkan melalui informasi yang disampaikan oleh guru, orang tua, buku dan media digital. Diharapkan pemerintah dapat secara rutin mengadakan kegiatan pemberian edukasi Model Drowning Chain survival kepada Masyarakat awam untuk meningkatkan pengetahuan dan skill Masyarakat dalam melakukan pertolongan awal korban tenggelam sehingga dapat mengurangi angka mortalitas dan morbiditas.



Kata kunci: Drowning Chain Survival; Life Saving; Edukasi

Language: id