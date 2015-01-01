|
Hana Yundari AAID, Dewi NLPT, Nopita Wati NM. Bali Med. J. 2023; 10(2): 201-209.
Model drowning chain survival dalam upaya mitigasi life saving korban tenggelam di wilayah pesisir pantai
PMID
One of the causes of the high death rate due to drowning is the inappropriate aid system and knowledge of handling victims and inappropriate principles of initial aid. The public is expected to have basic knowledge on how to provide appropriate and quick first aid to help drowning victims and also have basic knowledge about first aid for drowning. The aim of this research is to determine the effect of providing drowning chain survival education in efforts to mitigate the life saving of drowning victims. This research design is Pre Experiment with One Group Pretest and Posttest Design with 40 samples. Data analysis used the Wilcoxon Sign-Rank test and the Mann Whitney Sign Test. The instruments used were the Drowning Chain Survival Model material/module and a knowledge questionnaire about the initial treatment of drowning victims. The research results showed that there was an effect before and after being given education, p=0.000 (p<0.001), in the control group there was no effect before and after being given education, p=0.083 (p>0.001). Knowledge is obtained based on experience and can also be obtained through information conveyed by teachers, parents, books and digital media. It is hoped that the government can routinely hold educational activities on the Drowning Chain survival model to the lay public to increase the public's knowledge and skills in providing initial aid to drowning victims so as to reduce mortality and morbidity rates.
Language: id