van den Bos A, Blaauw E, Venema S, Bieleman B. Youth (Basel) 2024; 4(1): 97-106.
International students form a large subgroup of university college students in The Netherlands. Because little is known about substance use in this group, we investigated substance use and the perceptions thereof in a sample of 515 international students in a Dutch university city using an online survey.
alcohol; attitudes; international students; norms; substance use