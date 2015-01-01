Abstract

This paper presents the findings of research focused on a youth work project which specializes in working with young people experiencing a variety of mental health issues, in the southwest of England. The qualitative data from the young people, youth workers, and stakeholders demonstrate the significance of a person-centered, asset-based approach to improving young people's experiences with mental health. It provides a countervailing narrative to the dominant diagnostic and problematized focus of mental health services for young people. The research provides evidence that mental health for young people can be strengthened--even for those experiencing significant problems--through group work activities that develop resilience, confidence, and builds on their inherent strengths. This approach enables young people to develop their own responses to their problems rather than rely on external interventions that are orientated toward treatment. The research suggests that young people's mental ill health in certain circumstances may well be improved by youth work rather than through a medicalized approach.

