Abstract

High-adventure programs typically take place outdoors in remote locations and include several days of challenging activities. Research on high-adventure programs consistently finds positive outcomes for youths. Most high-adventure programs feature 10 key principles that are closely aligned and sometimes overlap with the three defining features of positive youth development (PYD) programs: adult-youth connection, allowing youths to lead, and youths learning new skills. The present study uses data from a large national-scale study of youth and adult leaders in Scouts BSA to assess the connection between participation in high-adventure programs and PYD outcomes. Using a concurrent embedded mixed-methods design, we found that participation in high-adventure activities was associated with higher mean levels of youth communication, citizenship, sense of purpose, and leadership when compared with youths who only participated in summer camp programs or those who did neither high-adventure nor camp programs. No differences between activity groups were found for the ability to make ethical/moral decisions, connection, joy/fun, or perceived cultural humility. Both significant and null findings are discussed in light of PYD literature.

