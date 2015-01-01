Abstract

Increased reports of domestic violence and abuse (DVA) have been identified following football [soccer] games. Yet, the relationship between DVA and football culture remains qualitatively underexplored. To better understand this phenomenon, we conducted a focus group with male, non-abusive football youth fans to gain their perceptions of why domestic violence increases following football matches in England. Using thematic analysis, we present a unique insight into the link between DVA and football culture. The findings align with previously identified risk factors for DVA, including the role of alcohol consumption, gambling, and other violent behaviours. We also identified game-specific (e.g., the intensity of winning or losing) and individual factors (e.g., previous exposure to violence and awareness of what constitutes DVA) as heightening the effects of these cultural behaviours, alongside an increased sense of identity with 'football culture' after attending a game. We conclude by considering the implications of these findings for policy and practice, such as considering placement of advertising campaigns during matches to increase awareness, increasing threats of punishment and considering the scheduling of matches to reduce triggers of such cultural, and often violent, behaviours associated with football fandom. In addition, we call for further research in this area.

Language: en