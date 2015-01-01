Abstract

Previous research has indicated a relationship between risk propensity and the Dark Tetrad personality traits (i.e., narcissism, Machiavellianism, psychopathy, and sadism). No research has yet been conducted to analyze the relationship between Dark Tetrad personality traits and adaptive or maladaptive identity development. Of interest is whether the Dark Tetrad personality traits are related to identity development and how these factors might affect risk propensity or participation in risk-taking behaviors (e.g., drug use). College students (N = 424) completed an anonymous online survey battery. Machiavellianism, psychopathy, and sadism positively predicted maladaptive identity development, while narcissism inversely predicted pathological identity factors and positively predicted consolidated identity. Consolidated identity, disturbed identity, Machiavellianism, narcissism, and psychopathy were found to be positive predictors of risk propensity. Finally, narcissism appeared to mediate the relationship between consolidated identity and risk propensity. This study highlights the need for identity-based interventions for adolescents and young adults who may be at risk for delinquent or externalizing behaviors. Further results and their implications are discussed.

