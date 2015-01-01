Abstract

Under the development trend of complexity and systematization of metro construction, there is an increasing number of risk factors potentially affecting construction safety, which has led to frequent accidents in metro construction projects, and the road to high-quality and sustainable development of metro construction is full of challenges. One of the essential reasons is that the propagation mechanism of safety risk factors in metro construction under hidden and delayed effects is not yet clear. This paper combines the theory of complex network and propagation dynamics and constructs a subway construction safety risk propagation model based on considering the hidden and delayed characteristics of construction safety risk propagation, which reveals the dynamic propagation law of subway construction safety risk and puts forward feasible coping strategies. The findings evince that the delay time T significantly affects the propagation behavior of risk and the achievement of the equilibrium state in the network. The transmissibility of the risk factor within the hidden state holds a pivotal sway over the entirety of risk propagation, and the latency in transmission significantly expedites the propagation of risk throughout the network. It is recommended that project managers monitor and warn safety state nodes and hidden state nodes to block the spread of risk in the network and control the delay time of risk in the network in time to reduce the probability of risk occurrence. This study significantly promotes the resilient management of safety risks in metro construction.

