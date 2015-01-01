Abstract

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is common in professional truck drivers. It is important that OSA is recognized since undiagnosed and/or untreated sleep apnea is a risk factor for sleepiness-related traffic accidents. In this study, we developed a new simple tool to screen for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in this population. Altogether, 2066 professional truck drivers received a structured questionnaire. A total of 175 drivers had a clinical examination and were invited to participate in sleep laboratory studies, including cardiorespiratory polygraphy. We studied associations of different risk factors with the presence of sleep apnea. We established a new simple screening tool for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) that was compared to other existing screening tools. A total of 1095 drivers completed the questionnaire. Successful cardiorespiratory polygraphy was obtained for 172 drivers. Full data were available for 160 male drivers included in the analyses. The following five risk factors for sleep apnea formed the BAMSA score (0 to 5): BMI > 30 kgm−2, age > 50 years, male gender, snoring at least one night per week, and the presence of apnea at least sometimes. BAMSA showed a sensitivity of 85.7% and a specificity of 78.8% in detecting AHI ≥ 15 when using a cut-off point of 4, and the ROC area was 0.823. BAMSA is a sensitive and easy-to-use tool in predicting obstructive sleep apnea in male professional drivers.

Language: en