Spitzer RJ. Fordham Urban Law J. 2023; 51(1): 57-115.
(Copyright © 2023, Fordham University School of Law)
Abstract
The Supreme Court's 2022 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass'n, Inc. v. Bruen fundamentally disrupted the basis and criteria for judging the constitutionality of contemporary gun laws.1 Moving beyond the approach taken by the Court in its 2008 decision of D.C. v. Heller,2 the Court for the first time in history expanded the Second Amendment right to allow citizens to carry a gun in public spaces. Further, it decided that the government would have to show that a gun regulation "is consistent with the Nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation" to uphold its constitutionality.3 The Court also said that "a modern-day regulation" need not be "a dead ringer for historical precursors" for it to be "analogous enough to pass constitutional muster."4 Thus, comparisons between old gun laws and current ones now play a critical role in determining the constitutionality of contemporary gun regulations. This new standard has opened the floodgates of legal challenges to all manner of gun laws5 and raised collateral controversy about the logic and wisdom of the Court's decision.6
Language: en