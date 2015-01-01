|
Citation
|
Charles JD. Fordham Urban Law J. 2023; 51(1): 259-277.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Fordham University School of Law)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The Supreme Court's Second Amendment is a chronological chameleon. For one purpose, its meaning is fixed in the firmament of the Founding era.1 For another purpose, its language is anchored to the understanding of living Americans.2 One clause gets projected backwards, traced to antecedents in the 17th century.3 An adjacent clause gets projected forward, evolving alongside dynamic consumer preferences.4 Still other words or phrases are cloaked in meaning from different temporal epochs -- the Long 18th Century,5 the Antebellum South,6 the Reconstruction Era,7 and even the Reagan Revolution.8 This oscillation remains unexplained in the Justices' opinions. Why so many incompatible timelines?
Language: en