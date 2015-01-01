Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Fire in hospitals and medical centers can lead to unfortunate and dire accidents due to the immobility of most patients, the presence of expensive medical equipment, and the essential role of hospitals in providing health services to people. This study aims to increase fire safety in a healthcare training center in Qazvin.



Material and Methods: The latest NFPA 101A was used for fire risk assessment in seven departments of an educational hospital in Qazvin City in 2021-2022. The study calculated the residential risk factor for residents of each area, examined fire safety parameters and determined their risk factor, calculated the obtained points of the area under evaluation, determined the minimum required points in different areas of fire safety, and estimated the fire risk level.



Results: ICU 1 and 2 departments, CCU 1 and 2, central warehouse, pharmacy warehouse, and hospital facilities were selected for fire risk assessment. The ICU building had the best condition with a total fire safety point of 21.1. The facility building, with a total fire safety point of -14.5, was in the worst condition.



Language: en