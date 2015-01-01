Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Iran has the most extensive maritime transport fleet in the Middle East, with 2700 km of water border with other countries in the region. However, the complex and hazardous marine environment has turned this advantage into a disadvantage. On the other hand, technological advancement has added to the complexity. Thus, new accident analysis tools should be developed to bring unity to marine casualty analysis and improve the analyst's power of discovery from incident information. The current project aims to develop a specialized AcciMap-based marine accident investigation method.



Material and Methods: The primary stages of this applied descriptive study include data collection, method development, and validation. The necessary information about the factors leading to marine accidents was initially gathered through a review of previous studies, expert interviews, and analysis of actual cases. The AcciMap technique was then partially developed, and marine experts approved the designed model.



Results: This study's results included an AcciMap model established on three levels: external influences (national and international), intra-organizational factors, and environmental/individual conditions and individual activities. Whereas external factors (international and national) are categorized into three main layers, two sublayers, and 13 secondary sublayers, intra-organizational factors are categorized into two main layers, 11 sublayers, and 35 secondary sublayers, and environmental/individual conditions and individual activities are organized in one main layer, three sublayers, and 11 secondary sublayers.



Conclusion: The developed approach can identify flawed levels and determine who is responsible for implementing corrective action. Because it includes emerging components that are effective in accidents, the method used in this study can better examine data from marine accidents.



Keywords: AcciMap, Accident analysis method, Marine industry

Language: en