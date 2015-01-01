Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Occupational accidents are one of the most important risk factors for developing countries. In addition to designing preventive measures to prevent accidents, comprehensive research of accidents is considered as an undeniable necessity to reduce the risk of accidents. Thus, the first step is to find the root causes of their occurrence, which will certainly be possible with the use of appropriate techniques.



Material and Methods: In this study, first, the appropriate criteria for designing the accident analysis method were collected. In the second step, commonly used techniques were collected through known databases. In the third step, the collected techniques were scaled based on the selected criteria using the TOPSIS method, and ultimately, the new method (FAM) was developed. Finally, by analyzing three different accidents with the developed technique and four other common techniques, as well as using the ANP method, the developed technique was tested and confirmed.



Results: Based on the studies conducted to identify appropriate criteria for comparing accident analysis techniques, finally 6 criteria were selected for to be used in the study process. According to the findings, the FAM method with a normal final weight of 0.2684 was considered the priority in occupational accident analysis.

Conclusion: The output of this study was the introduction of the FAM technique. Using the strengths of the four techniques and covering their weaknesses, this technique can help identify and determine the causes of accidents graphically, systematically, and by minimizing the work attitude of analysts at three levels.



Keywords: Analysis, Fault, Accident, Work-Related

