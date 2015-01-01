Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study quantitatively analyzed the fire risk using the Fire Risk Index Method: Multistorey Apartment Buildings (FRIM-MAB) method, considering the importance of fire safety in student dormitories as human gathering centers and previous limited studies.



Material and Methods: This descriptive-analytical study was conducted on 17 sections of the Qazvin University of Medical Sciences student dormitory in 2021. This study used the FRIM-MAB version 2.1. In this method, 17 parameters and their sub-parameters affecting the fire risk index were determined and weighted. Consequently, the studied dormitory was also inspected, the weighted degree of each parameter was computed, and the fire risk index for each section, which ranged between 1 and 5, was determined.



Results: The average fire risk index of the dormitory building at the time of the study was 2.37. The laundry room received the lowest risk index (1.69), while the computer site received the highest risk index (2.7). The results indicated that the most effective parameters causing fire risk were related to "compartmentation" (12 frequency items), "linings in the apartment" (4 frequency items), and "escape routes" (1 frequency item). These parameters contributed more than 42% to create the risk index for the dormitory's most dangerous areas.



Conclusion: The FRIM-MAB method is a suitable quantitative and indexing fire risk assessment method for student dormitory buildings, and it is a quick, inexpensive, and effective screening and ranking tool. Periodically evaluating the dormitory's fire risk and, if necessary, improving the environment is essential. In the present study, compartmentation, linings in the apartment, and escape routes were the most effective parameters in fire risk of the studied dormitory.



Keywords: Fire, Dormitory, Indexing, Risk Assessment

Language: en