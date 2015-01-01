Abstract

Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITSs) have undergone a revolution due to the widespread use of vehicular networks, which have made it possible for cars and infrastructure to communicate effectively. The performance Analysis of a Road Side Unit (RSU) and an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in a realistic urban setting is modeled using a vehicular network modeling framework. According to our proposed protocol, when a new vehicle enters a vehicular network at any random position. Then the proposed protocol calculates the distance between the vehicle and RSU and between the vehicle and UAV. Based on the distance calculated, the position of the random vehicle concerning the UAV and RSU is determined. To reduce interference, those vehicles that are nearer to the UAV are assigned to UAV, and those that are nearer to RSU are assigned to RSU. For Successful transmission, the received power of the vehicle is compared with the pre-determined Signal-to-Interference plus Noise Ratio (SINR) threshold. The UAV may offer better throughput than the RSU in a vehicular network simulation due to its higher altitude, transmit power, antenna gain, frequency, and coverage range. We can control the distribution of vehicles between the two coverage regions by changing the UAV_distance_threshold while keeping the RSU_distance_threshold constant. This creates a dynamic system where increasing the UAV_distance_threshold results in a higher proportion of vehicles being served by UAVs and vice versa. Hence our proposed setup can optimize the positioning and configuration of communication infrastructure while considering the coverage and performance of RSUs and UAVs.

Language: en