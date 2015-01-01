Abstract

Glare is a serious issue that can cause momentary blindness among drivers, leading to poor decision-making and a higher risk of traffic accidents. In addition, for parallel or crossing sections of railways and highways, the glare produced by railway trains can also affect the safety of nearby road traffic. In order to address this problem systematically, a 3D simulation and evaluation method was developed for train glare on parallel or intersecting railways and highways. This method analyzed the impact of train glare on nearby road traffic safety, identifying the height and location of necessary glare reduction facilities. Firstly, the data of railway and highway sections were discretized and integrated using the secondary development technology of AutoCAD. The two-dimensional line data on the plan were then integrated into three-dimensional data, thus realizing the transformation from the two-dimensional data model to a three-dimensional data model. Based on the resulting 3D data model, the spatial position relationship between train light source and the driver's line of sight on the highway was considered. Using the glare calculation theory, the 3D simulation and evaluation of train glare was conducted for the entire line, thereby automating the height and location of glare reduction facilities on the line. Finally, the accuracy of both the 3D simulation technology for glare and the automatic evaluation scheme was verified by numerical examples.



Key words: 3D simulation, light barrier, glare analysis, parallel railway and highway

