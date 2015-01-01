Abstract

This study assesses walkability in Borg Rasheed, a vulnerable coastal settlement in Egypt's Nile Delta. It also explores walkability in terms of women's accessibility to daily services. Moreover, it investigates the anticipated impacts of sea level rise on infrastructure, and accessibility. The Neighborhood Environment Walkability Scale (NEWS) is a survey that was used to examine the built environment's attributes that influence walkability. A Geographic information system (GIS) was used to represent the examined features of the built environment. Counting pedestrians and modes of transportation identifies gender and age divisions among pedestrians and the frequently used modes of transportation. The methods were conducted through structured site visits and observations. It is found that pedestrians in Borg Rasheed settlement walk to most of their daily trips. Nonetheless, they suffer from unsafe and uncomfortable walking conditions. Furthermore, women encounter challenges in accessing services and social networks due to lack of security, inadequate transportation, and cultural restrictions. Through using mapping and geographic analysis the study anticipates at least 23% of pedestrians, motor vehicles, and bicycle users will lose their designated spaces by 2050 due to rising sea level and submerged infrastructure. Recommendations to enhance walkability to mitigate climate change and empower women are provided.



Walkability, Survey, Counting, Climate Change, Women Empowerment

Language: en