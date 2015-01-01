|
Wahyuddin Y, Fernanda AR, Sabri LM, Ammarohman FJ. Environ. Ecolog. Res. 2023; 11(2): 328-339.
Abstract
Pekalongan City, Central Java, Indonesia, is an urban area that often experiences floods and tidal hazards. The topography of Pekalongan City is lower than the sea, resulting in frequent tidal surges. The existence of the Smart City concept encourages the use of digital instruments to identify the extent of built areas that have a threat of tidal floods. Enhanced Built-Up and Bareness Index (EBBI) were used to map built-up areas. At the same time, the GIS method is considered a digital instrumental tool to identify and obtain flood and tidal hazard classes.
