Abstract

Floods are the most dreaded danger for household livelihoods, particularly those in coastal and estuary regions, due to their tremendous destruction. Proper assessment of the livelihood vulnerability of these communities thus becomes imperative for prioritizing policies. Applying the LVI-IPCC framework, this study investigates the flood-induced vulnerability of two coastal communities in Hai Duong and Vinh Hien communes of Thua Thien Hue province, Central Vietnam, and their vulnerable index's determinants. Data were obtained through three focus group discussions, twelve key-informant interviews, and a cross-sectional survey of 360 households between September and December 2021. The results disclosed that coastal fishery communities are highly vulnerable to flood risks due to their high exposure and sensitivity. Further analysis revealed that floods are an extra burden to impoverished fishermen and have sealed the poor into endless poverty traps and thus could reverse the poverty reduction efforts. Therefore, poverty alleviation should be integrated and prioritized in capacity-building programs to adapt to flood risks. Attention to issues that assist the resilience of poor populations, specifically allocating resources to vulnerable groups, strengthening access to information for hard-to-reach households, and well cognizance of the floods-relative poverty and inequality nexuses should be future priorities.



KEYWORDS

Climate Change, Central Vietnam, Flood Risks, Livelihood Vulnerability, Poverty

Language: en