Abstract

Considering the detrimental impact of drugs and the prevailing issue in our country, the Scientific Research Center of Applied Problems in Criminology at the National Bureau of Expertise of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia conducted an expert survey. The objective was to determine the extent of drug trafficking, factors influencing it, the social groups most affected, the common drugs used, sales mechanisms, and strategies employed to combat drug trafficking. The survey involved 16 experts representing the police, the Investigative Committee, and the prosecutor's office. The results of the study include risk analysis and methodology to prevent drug trafficking in Armenia within the regional context.

Language: en