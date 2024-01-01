Abstract

Research is underway exploring the use of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and artificial intelligence (AI) for suicide prevention research in public locations where suicides occur. Given the sensitive nature and potential implications of this research, this study explored ethical concerns the public may have about research of this nature. Developed based on the principle of respect, a survey was administered to a representative sample of 1,096 Australians to understand perspectives on the research. The sample was aged 18 and older, 53% female, and 9% ethnic minority. Following an explanatory mixed methods approach, interviews and a focus group were conducted with people with a lived experience of suicide and first responders to contextualize the findings. There were broad levels of acceptance among the Australian public. Younger respondents, females, and those declining to state their ethnicity had lower levels of acceptance of CCTV research using AI for suicide prevention. Those with lived experience of suicide had higher acceptance. Qualitative data indicated concern regarding racial bias in AI and police response to suicidal crises and the need for lived experience involvement in the development and implementation of any resulting interventions. Broad public acceptance of the research aligns with the principle of respect for persons. Beneficence emerged in the context of findings emphasizing the importance of meaningfully including people with lived experience in the development and implementation of interventions resulting from this research, while justice emerged in themes expressing concerns about racial bias in AI and police response to mental health crises. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en