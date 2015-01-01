|
Brühlmann F, Memeti Z, Aeschbach LF, Perrig SAC, Opwis K. Behav. Res. Methods 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38238528
Abstract
Carelessness or insufficient effort responding is a widespread problem in online research, with estimates ranging from 3% to almost 50% of participants in online surveys being inattentive. While detecting carelessness has been subject to multiple studies, the factors that reduce or prevent carelessness are not as well understood. Initial evidence suggests that warning statements prior to study participation may reduce carelessness, but there is a lack of conclusive high-powered studies. This preregistered randomized controlled experiment aimed to test the effectiveness of a warning statement and an improved implementation of a warning statement in reducing participant inattention. A study with 812 participants recruited on Amazon Mechanical Turk was conducted.
Language: en
Data quality; Inattention; Carelessness; Insufficient effort responding; Survey methods; Warning statements