Abstract

BACKGROUND: Social frailty (SF) is associated with multiple adverse health outcomes, yet there has been an inadequate focus on social frailty. The convoy model portrays the social networks through the perspective of the life course, thus providing a framework to explain the occurrence of social frailty. This study aimd to figure out the prevalence of social frailty and loneliness among community-dwelling older adults and to explore their correlations based on convoy model.



METHODS: This was a cross-sectional study, and 295 older adults from 10 communities of Zhengzhou in Henan Province participated in the study. Social frailty and loneliness were assessed separately with the Social Frailty Scale and University of California at Los Angeles-Loneliness Scale. The scores of social frailty of the older adults in different characteristic communities were compared by independent sample t-test and single factor analysis of variance. The influencing factors of social frailty were analysed by multiple stepwise linear regression and the structural equation model. The correlation between social frailty and loneliness was analysed by Pearson correlation analysis.



RESULTS: The total scores of social frailty and loneliness of the older adults in the community were (2.09 ± 1.53) and (43.19 ± 8.91), respectively. There was a moderate positive correlation between social frailty and loneliness (r = 0.621, P < 0.01). The results of multiple stepwise linear regression analysis showed that age, living styles, balance of payments, and loneliness were the main influencing factors of the social frailty of older adults in the community (F = 27.180, P < 0.001). The structural equation model of social frailty fitted well (χ(2) = 47.292, df = 26, χ(2)/df = 1.819, P = 0.007; RMSEA = 0.053, 95%CI (0.028, 0.076), P = 0.359; GFI = 0.971; AGFI = 0.939; NFI = 0.904; IFI = 0.955; TLI = 0.918; CFI = 0.953; SRMR = 0.0466).



CONCLUSIONS: The convoy model had certain applicability in explanation of the relationship between loneliness and social frailty among older adults in community. The incidence of social frailty among the older adults in the community was high, and loneliness was at a medium level. It is necessary to strengthen the intervention of social frailty and loneliness of the older adults in the community, improve the quality of life of the older adults, and promote the development of healthy aging.

Language: en