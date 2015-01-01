|
Alameri RA, Almulla HA, Al Swyan AH, Hammad SS. BMC Nurs. 2024; 23(1): e51.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38238714
BACKGROUND: Poor sleep quality is prevalent among nurses worldwide. Around two-thirds of nurses doing shift work are known to experience sleep problems and fatigue. Fatigue and sleep problems are linked to poor performance, impaired alertness, injuries, chronic diseases, compromised healthcare quality, and medical errors, all of which detrimentally impact nurses and threaten patients' safety. This area of research has received insufficient attention in Saudi Arabia; therefore, the purpose of this study was to examine the levels of sleep quality and perceived fatigue and their association among nurses working in acute care settings in comprehensive hospitals in Saudi Arabia.
Language: en
Nurses; Fatigue; Sleep quality