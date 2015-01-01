Abstract

BACKGROUND: Poor sleep quality is prevalent among nurses worldwide. Around two-thirds of nurses doing shift work are known to experience sleep problems and fatigue. Fatigue and sleep problems are linked to poor performance, impaired alertness, injuries, chronic diseases, compromised healthcare quality, and medical errors, all of which detrimentally impact nurses and threaten patients' safety. This area of research has received insufficient attention in Saudi Arabia; therefore, the purpose of this study was to examine the levels of sleep quality and perceived fatigue and their association among nurses working in acute care settings in comprehensive hospitals in Saudi Arabia.



METHODS: A descriptive cross-sectional study using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index and Chalder Fatigue Scale. Data was obtained via an online questionnaire that was distributed to nurses using the QuestionPro platform through hospital administrators, social media (WhatsApp), and personal contact.



RESULTS: A total of 173 nurses completed the online survey. Most participants reported poor sleep quality (n = 127, 73.4%) and severe perceived fatigue (n = 156, 90.2%). Furthermore, the study revealed a significant correlation between the overall sleep disturbance and fatigue global scores (r = 0.57, P < 0.001), indicating that poor sleep quality was significantly associated with higher fatigue levels among the study sample.



CONCLUSIONS: The current study found a significant association between sleep quality and severe fatigue in nurses working in high acute care settings in Saudi Arabia. It is very clear from the results that nurses are experiencing poor sleep and severe fatigue, which in turn, will negatively impact the nurse's quality of life and patient safety.

Language: en