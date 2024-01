Abstract

The UN human rights office has called on authorities in the US state of Alabama to halt the planned execution of a man by nitrogen hypoxia saying the "novel and untested method" could amount to torture under international human rights law.1



Kenneth Eugene Smith, aged 57, was convicted for a murder for hire committed in 1988. He is scheduled to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia on 25 January. He survived a botched attempt to execute him by lethal injection in 2022 after staff failed to establish a proper intravenous line.



Nitrogen gas has never been used in the US to execute a human. The method would involve giving the prisoner pure nitrogen through a mask for up …

