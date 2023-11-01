Abstract

The nationwide extension of the electric scooter (e-scooter) scheme, which began in 2020, aimed to alleviate public transport congestion, to reduce pollution and peak-time road traffic. This retrospective study evaluates the range of e-scooter-related maxillofacial trauma before the recent scheme extension and compares the findings with existing literature on this topic. The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK) operates as a Level 1 Regional Major Trauma Centre and serves a population of four million. All patient records between September 2021 to September 2022 were analysed to establish the types of e-scooter-related maxillofacial trauma sustained. A Pearson's chi-squared test was used to assess for significant associations between variables recorded. Falls accounted for the majority of injuries (44.3%), and soft tissue lacerations were the most common maxillofacial injury (38%). Statistically significant results were measured in the following variables: gender and intoxication status (p = 0.007), helmet status and injuries sustained in maxillofacial and non-maxillofacial regions (p = 0.043), mechanism of injury and injuries sustained in both the maxillofacial and non-maxillofacial regions (p = 0.045). E-scooters are an emerging concern within the UK. Further studies across the UK are required to assess the frequency of e-scooter-related injuries. Such data may prove useful in determining the government's decision on e-scooter use on UK roads.

