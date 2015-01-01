Abstract

BACKGROUND: The 2018 Farm Bill led to new types of derived psychoactive cannabis products (DPCPs) being sold throughout the United States. This study describes the new types and brands of DPCPs sold online.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: In May 2023, data were recorded from three top-trafficked U.S.-based DPCP retail websites, including information about each product (N=804).



RESULTS: DPCP modalities included disposable vapes (43%), edibles (29%), vape carts (18%), pre-rolls (7%), flower (2%), dabs (1%), and vape pods (<1%). Among the 118 brands, the most common were Exhale, Delta Extrax, Cake, URB, Looper, and TRE House. There were 26 different intoxicating compounds overall, the most prevalent being: Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), THC-P, Delta-9 THC, HHC, THC-A, Delta-10 THC, THC-H, THC-B, THC-JD, THC-X, HHC-P, and Delta-11 THC. Overall, 54% of products were blends, containing two to eight different intoxicating compounds in a single product.



DISCUSSION: This is the first study to systematically assess DPCPs sold online. Most of the DPCP market is comprised of vapes and edibles, but these products contain a wide array of compounds and blends. Data from this diverse, rapidly evolving market are needed to examine its consumer impact and inform public health policies and programs.

Language: en