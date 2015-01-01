|
Doğan, Sonmez H, Doğan SSA. Dent. Traumatol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38234013
BACKGROUND/AIM: Thermoplastic mouthguards have been a reliable means of protection against impacts and shocks for a century. Although orofacial injuries are prevalent among basketball players, many athletes still avoid using mouthguards due to concerns regarding impaired breathing, speech interference, and nausea. This study aims to compare basketball players' subjective assessments of two different thicknesses of custom-made mouthguards (MGs) with boil-and-bite MGs (B&B MG). MATERIAL AND METHODS: A total of 60 systematically healthy male professional basketball players, without active orthodontic treatment, were enrolled and randomly assigned to three groups: Group 1 (received B&B MGs; n = 20), Group 2 (received custom-made MGs with a 3 mm thickness [ethyl vinyl asetat]; n = 20), and Group 3 (received custom-made MGs with a 5 mm thickness; n = 20). To evaluate MG comfort and usability, 12 key factors, including comfort, fit, stability, tiredness, thirsting, oral dryness, nausea, speaking, breathing, drinking, ease of wear and removal, and inclination to chew, were assessed. The athletes were made to rate these factors using a 10 cm-long Visual Analog Scale, measured at three-time intervals, and the values for both inter-group and intra-group were compared.
Language: en
basketball; boil bite mouthguard; custom-made mouthguard; dental avulsion; mouthguard