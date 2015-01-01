Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Medicines related problems (MRPs) can be common in frail older people due to age-compromised body systems and a propensity to be on multiple drugs concurrently. This group of people can also succumb to a rapid deterioration in health. Thus, it is important to investigate MRPs in frail older people. The objectives of the study were to evaluate prevalence of MRPs, types of MRPs, risk factors and deterioration that can be associated with MRPs in frail older people admitted to an English teaching hospital from primary care.



METHODS: Included in the sample were frail older adults, aged 65 years and over, admitted from primary care. Data was retrieved from the hospital's electronic patient record system, anonymised, and reviewed for MRPs. MRPs which were retrospectively identified at admission were coded with the WHO-ICD10,2016 (World Health Organisation-International Classification of Diseases version 10, 2016). Descriptive and inferential statistics were performed on the data using SPSS Version 25. Primary outcome was the prevalence of MRPs in frail older patients. Secondary outcome was the association of deterioration indicated as fall, delirium, or NEWs ≥3 with presence of MRPs.



RESULTS: Among the 507 frail older people (≥4 on Rockwood scale) that met criteria for inclusion, 262 (51.8%) were patients with MRPs and 244 (48.2%) without. The Median age of sample as a whole was 85 years (IQR = 80-89). Prevalence of MRPs was 33.28%. Types of MRPs were adverse drug reaction (ADR-20%), non-compliance (9.1%), unintentional poisoning (3.3%) and inappropriate polypharmacy (0.8%). In logistic regression, potentially inappropriate medicines (PIM), social support, number of comorbidities and winter were significant predictors of MRPs. Risk of deteriorating with delirium was two times higher in patients with MRPs than in patients without MRPs, RR 2.613 (95% CI, 1.049 to 6.510).



CONCLUSION: MRPs and risks of deterioration associated with MRPs in frail older people can be reduced. This is because factors associated with MRPs can be modified.

