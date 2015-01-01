|
Citation
McGarry SPD, Neilson BN, Brown NL, Strong KD, Greenlee ET, Klein MI, Coyne JT. Front. Neuroergonom. 2023; 4: e1244658.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
38234476
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Research over the last couple of decades has demonstrated a relationship between psychophysiological measures, specifically cardiac functions, and cognitive performance. Regulation of the cardiac system under parasympathetic control is commonly referred to as cardiac vagal tone and is associated with the regulation of cognitive and socioemotional states. The goal of the current study was to capture the dynamic relationship between cardiac vagal tone and performance in a vigilance task.
Keywords
heart rate variability; cardiac vagal tone; individual differences; longitudinal growth curve modeling; vigilance decrement