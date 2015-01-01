|
Schwertfeger JL, Beyer C, Hung P, Ung N, Madigan C, Cortes AR, Swaminathan B, Madhavan S. Front. Neuroergonom. 2023; 4: e1170473.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
38234478
INTRODUCTION: Cognition impairments often occur after a traumatic brain injury and occur at higher rates in military members. Cognitive symptoms impair daily function, including balance and life quality, years after the TBI. Current treatments to regain cognitive function after TBI, including medications and cognitive rehabilitation, have shown limited effectiveness. Transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) is a low-cost, non-invasive brain stimulation intervention that improves cognitive function in healthy adults and people with neuropsychologic diagnoses beyond current interventions. Despite the available evidence of the effectiveness of tDCS in improving cognition generally, only two small TBI trials have been conducted based on the most recent systematic review of tDCS effectiveness for cognition following neurological impairment. We found no tDCS studies that addressed TBI-related balance impairments.
Language: en
rehabilitation; dosage accuracy; neuroimaging (anatomic); neuromodulation; NINDS common data elements; non-invasive brain stimulation (NIBS); realistic volumetric approach-based simulator for transcranial electric stimulation (ROAST); transcranial electric stimulation (TES)