Stuldreher IV, Maasland E, Bottenheft C, van Erp JBF, Brouwer AM. Front. Neuroergonom. 2023; 4: e1199347.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
38234480
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: When multiple individuals are presented with narrative movie or audio clips, their electrodermal activity (EDA) and heart rate show significant similarities. Higher levels of such inter-subject physiological synchrony are related with higher levels of attention toward the narrative, as for instance expressed by more correctly answered questions about the narrative. We here investigate whether physiological synchrony in EDA and heart rate during watching of movie clips predicts performance on a subsequent vigilant attention task among participants exposed to a night of total sleep deprivation.
sleep deprivation; electrodermal activity; heart rate; inter-subject correlation; physiological synchrony