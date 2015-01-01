Abstract

Driving is a safety-critical task that requires an alert and vigilant driver. Most research on the topic of vigilance has focused on its proximate causes, namely low arousal and resource expenditure. The present article aims to build upon previous work by discussing the ultimate causes, or the processes that tend to precede low arousal and resource expenditure. The authors review different aspects of fatigue that contribute to a loss of vigilance and how they tend to occur; specifically, the neurochemistry of passive fatigue, the electrophysiology of active fatigue, and the chronobiology of sleep-related fatigue.

Language: en