SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chong SD, Baldwin CL. Front. Neuroergonom. 2021; 2: e765322.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fnrgo.2021.765322

PMID

38235224

PMCID

PMC10790914

Abstract

Driving is a safety-critical task that requires an alert and vigilant driver. Most research on the topic of vigilance has focused on its proximate causes, namely low arousal and resource expenditure. The present article aims to build upon previous work by discussing the ultimate causes, or the processes that tend to precede low arousal and resource expenditure. The authors review different aspects of fatigue that contribute to a loss of vigilance and how they tend to occur; specifically, the neurochemistry of passive fatigue, the electrophysiology of active fatigue, and the chronobiology of sleep-related fatigue.


Language: en

Keywords

vigilance; fatigue; automation; arousal; vigilance decrement; driving; attention; circadian rhythm

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print