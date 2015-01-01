SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sharadze D, Abramov A, Konovalov O, Fomina A, Generalova Y, Kakabadze E, Bokova E, Shegai A, Kozlova Z, Fokina S. Georgian Med. News 2023; (344): 64-71.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, International Academy of Science, Education, Industry and Arts)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

38236101

Abstract

Sports injuries among children and adolescents typically involve mild bruises and sprains. However, any sport can cause injuries to the musculoskeletal system. It is crucial to prevent such injuries through proper training and supervision to ensure the safety of young athletes. Therefore, when providing medical care to these patients, physicians must have the appropriate qualifications and skills and take into account the specific nature and location of injuries in each sport. Training programs and performance standards for young athletes should consider participants' biological age, physical and psychological immaturity, rather than their chronological age to prevent serious musculoskeletal injuries in child and youth sports. This review outlines the incidence of sports injuries in adolescents and considers how biological and social factors (factors related to coaches, peers and parents), influence the incidence and nature of injuries in different sports. Coaches and parents, though, have the ability to reduce the risk of injury by selecting suitable sports activities, employing the right equipment, enforcing rules, promoting safe playing conditions, and ensuring adequate supervision. Healthcare providers involved in the prevention and treatment of injuries in young athletes must possess the skillset to diagnose and assess the severity and risk to the athlete's future health and performance.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; Child; Humans; Health Personnel; Athletes; *Sports; *Athletic Injuries/diagnosis/epidemiology/prevention & control; *Physicians

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print