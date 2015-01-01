Abstract

Sports injuries among children and adolescents typically involve mild bruises and sprains. However, any sport can cause injuries to the musculoskeletal system. It is crucial to prevent such injuries through proper training and supervision to ensure the safety of young athletes. Therefore, when providing medical care to these patients, physicians must have the appropriate qualifications and skills and take into account the specific nature and location of injuries in each sport. Training programs and performance standards for young athletes should consider participants' biological age, physical and psychological immaturity, rather than their chronological age to prevent serious musculoskeletal injuries in child and youth sports. This review outlines the incidence of sports injuries in adolescents and considers how biological and social factors (factors related to coaches, peers and parents), influence the incidence and nature of injuries in different sports. Coaches and parents, though, have the ability to reduce the risk of injury by selecting suitable sports activities, employing the right equipment, enforcing rules, promoting safe playing conditions, and ensuring adequate supervision. Healthcare providers involved in the prevention and treatment of injuries in young athletes must possess the skillset to diagnose and assess the severity and risk to the athlete's future health and performance.

