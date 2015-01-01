SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhao Q, Zhan YX, Zhang L, Su L, Wang L. Heliyon 2024; 10(1): e23935.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.heliyon.2023.e23935

PMID

38234903

PMCID

PMC10792198

Abstract

In this paper, we propose a model based on traffic flow theory to quantify the influence of curb parking on traffic capacity at a road intersection. The model takes into account vehicles parked at the curb and those that perform parking maneuvers, under three different saturation scenarios at the intersection. We apply the model to three input data sets and compare the results with those obtained from a traffic simulation. The model calculation and traffic simulation errors (MAPE and RMSE) are within an acceptable range (smaller than 10 %), which shows the effectiveness of the proposed model.


Language: en

Keywords

Curb parking; Intersection; Traffic capacity; Traffic wave

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print