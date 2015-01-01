Abstract

In this paper, we propose a model based on traffic flow theory to quantify the influence of curb parking on traffic capacity at a road intersection. The model takes into account vehicles parked at the curb and those that perform parking maneuvers, under three different saturation scenarios at the intersection. We apply the model to three input data sets and compare the results with those obtained from a traffic simulation. The model calculation and traffic simulation errors (MAPE and RMSE) are within an acceptable range (smaller than 10 %), which shows the effectiveness of the proposed model.

