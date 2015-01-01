Abstract

BACKGROUND: Because the nature and magnitude of stigmatizing views associated with opioid dependency vary by social, cultural, and structural factors, strategies to reduce public stigma towards opioid dependency should vary by context. We leverage a unique dataset with evidence of multiple stigmatizing views to understand how to target interventions to reduce stigma in a state disproportionately impacted by the opioid epidemic, with a specific focus on a rural-mixed county.



METHODS: Data come from the representative Person-to-Person Health Study (2018-2020) of 2,050 Indiana residents, 224 from the rural-mixed Fayette County. Bivariate statistics and multivariate regression analyses were used to evaluate the association between Fayette County and measures of stigma (e.g., desire for social distance, prejudice, causal attributions) relative to the rest of Indiana.



RESULTS: Fayette County statistically differed from the rest of Indiana on most demographic characteristics and measures of stigmatizing views. Multivariate regressions revealed that compared to the rest of Indiana, residence in Fayette County was associated with a higher desire for social distance, perceptions of unpredictability, and attributing opioid dependency to genetics and the way the person was raised.



CONCLUSION: Our results contribute to growing evidence supporting the need for local approaches to address stigma. Stigma in Fayette County primarily reflects concerns about how people manage their opioid dependency. Strategies focusing on treatment and recovery potential, accompanied by extending the influence of supportive stakeholders and policies, will become important to address this stigma.

Language: en