Embleton L, Diaz A. J. Adolesc. Health 2024; 74(2): 216-217.
38237974
Everyone has the right to life, liberty, and security of person as stipulated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Interpersonal violence, which involves the intentional use of physical force or power against other persons by an individual or small group of individuals and includes intimate partner violence, family violence, child maltreatment, rape or sexual assault, bullying, and community violence, represents a substantial threat to the right to life, liberty, and security of person. Young people, aged 10-24 years, have the right to be free from all forms of violence, as enshrined in other declarations of human rights, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women. Yet, young people experience profound levels of violence, accounting for 42% of all homicides globally and a substantial burden of sexual violence.
