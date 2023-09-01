Abstract

Everyone has the right to life, liberty, and security of person as stipulated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Interpersonal violence, which involves the intentional use of physical force or power against other persons by an individual or small group of individuals and includes intimate partner violence, family violence, child maltreatment, rape or sexual assault, bullying, and community violence, represents a substantial threat to the right to life, liberty, and security of person. Young people, aged 10-24 years, have the right to be free from all forms of violence, as enshrined in other declarations of human rights, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women. Yet, young people experience profound levels of violence, accounting for 42% of all homicides globally and a substantial burden of sexual violence.



Reducing all forms of violence and related deaths globally has been prioritized as part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 16.1), as has been eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls in the public and private spheres (SDG 5.2). As of 2021, the highest number of homicides were recorded in the past two decades, and progress toward eliminating violence against women and girls over that time period has been insufficient, signifying progress has stalled. The rise in murders may be attributed to sociopolitical armed conflicts in several countries, including, but not limited to, the Ukraine, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Yemen, and Mexico. Violence has been recognized as a critical global public health crisis. Evidence is mounting that the situation is grave for young people and urgently requires the world's attention to intervene to halt the unnecessary mortality and morbidities experienced by youth globally as a result of violence.

Language: en