Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the sociodemographic and clinical factors associated with receiving follow-up mental healthcare within 7 days and 30 days after hospitalization for suicide-related behaviors (SRB) among older adults in South Korea.



METHODS: Data from the Korean National Health Information Database were used, including information on sociodemographic variables and healthcare utilization. The study cohort consisted of individuals born in 1950 or before with a prior hospitalization record for suicide attempts or probable suicide attempts. Logistic regression analysis was conducted to predict the odds of receiving follow-up care within 7 days and 30 days, adjusting for covariates.



RESULTS: Among the 37,595 older adults discharged from hospitalization for SRB, 29.13 % and 37.86 % received follow-up care within 7 days and 30 days, respectively. Follow-up care was more common among younger individuals, women, those with higher socio-economic status (SES), urban residents, and individuals with comorbidities.



CONCLUSION: The provision of mental health follow-up care for older adults after hospitalization for suicide attempts is inadequate in South Korea. Increasing access to follow-up care among those with lower income, residing in rural areas, and older age is crucial. Public awareness campaigns, stigma reduction training for healthcare providers, and system-level changes, such as telemedicine and integrated care pathways, can help bridge the healthcare gap and reduce suicide mortality among older adults.

Language: en